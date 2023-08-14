Next NDC government will introduce 24-hour economy; provide tax breaks, incentives – Mahama

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has given the assurance that his government, when given the nod in 2024, will provide quality governance in the management of the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the next NDC administration will take advantage of skilled youth and work urgently to equip them with entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.



“We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.”



“We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment”.



The former president made this in a Facebook post to mark International Youth Day on August 12, 2023.



He further bemoaned the growing rate of unemployment in the country and called for pragmatic measures to tackle the situation as the youth are key agents of change and development in Ghana’s history.



“Rising unemployment, increasing cost of living, and lack of opportunities have left many young people feeling hopeless and are testing their sense of patriotism to the limit,” Mahama wrote.



John Mahama further said the next NDC administration will maximise the potential of agriculture and agribusiness and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.



"Our policy priorities will imbue our young people with the “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” — the critical Green Skills our youth need to advance a sustainable world." John Mahama said.



