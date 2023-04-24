Next NDC government will align with business community – Duffuor

Business News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s former Finance Minister under the erstwhile Mills government who is a contender in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has intimated the next NDC government will hold high interest in the business community.



The votes of the NDC in the two previous general elections have seen a significant reduction. This has been attributed to the decreasing votes at the party’s strongholds as well as shying away from floating voters.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is currently on a tour at the Western Region in the build-up to the May 13th NDC presidential primaries says the party would need to enhance its attraction for floating voters who will dominate the business and professionals community.



Speaking at a gathering of party faithful in Sekondi, he pledged that the NDC will invest in businesses to endear itself to the business fraternity.



According to Dr. Duffour his leadership will not neglect the party’s grassroots as has been the trend for the past years which has led to increasing apathy in the party’s strongholds.



The NDC has fixed May 13, 2023, to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential election.



The candidates include Ex-President John Mahama, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Kojo Bonsu.