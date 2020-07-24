Press Releases of Friday, 24 July 2020

Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine donate to some hospitals in Bono and Ahafo regions

St. Elizabeth's donation

Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GHc 77,460.00 to the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem to help them fight against COVID-19 within the Bono and Ahafo regions.



The donation was in response to requests by the hospitals and builds on other contributions and efforts already implemented by Newmont Ghana to help the country fight against the pandemic.



The Brong Ahafo Regional hospital received 900 pieces of N95 respirators, 5,000 surgical face masks, 500 reusable face masks, 3 pieces of digital pulse oximeters, an infrared thermometer gun, 120 rolls of paper hand towels, 5 Veronica Buckets with receivers and 3 storage buckets while St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital also received 100 pieces of N95/N35 masks, 500 disposable gowns, 300 pieces of examination gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitizers, 8 veronica buckets, 5 gun thermometers, 100 disposable plastic aprons, 10 gumboots, 1000 hair caps and 300 gynecological gloves.



Donating the St. Elizabeth Catholic hospital items, the Acting General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Okyere Ntrama, said, the company prioritizes health and safety and is committed to help strengthen the capabilities of public institutions to enable them to minimize the risks and impacts associated with COVID-19.



“We recognize that we cannot defeat COVID-19 in isolation. We all need each other to win this fight. This is why we are partnering our local governments and medical institutions towards addressing the greatest needs within our communities and nation” he said.



Receiving the items, Dr. Ivan Muanah, Medical Director of St. Elizabeth hospital thanked Newmont for the gesture. “We made a distress call to Newmont and we appreciate their response to our call by donating these PPEs”. He applauded Newmont for the support during these difficult times.



Items donated to the Brong Ahafo Regional hospital were also received at the Bono Regional Health Directorate by Dr. Kofi Amoh-Kodieh, Deputy Director, Clinical.



On behalf of the hospital, he also thanked Newmont for the support and assured the Mine of the appropriate maintenance and use of the items by the hospital.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital and the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hwidiem serve as the major health delivery centers for the Bono and Ahafo regions and the donation will complement the hospitals ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the viral disease.



Newmont’s contributions to the fight against COVID-19



Newmont Ghana has so far supported Ghana’s public health efforts with $100,000. As part of this, the company has contributed $20,000 to the Asutifi North District Assembly’s relief efforts towards the provision of PPEs, personal hygiene items, community sensitization among others.



Newmont global has also established a $20 million global fund to help host communities, governments and employees around the world combat the pandemic.



In the coming weeks and months, the mine will be implementing additional interventions with the Ahafo mine’s share of the funds to further support its communities in preventing the spread and managing the impacts of the disease.

