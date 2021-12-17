Newmont Ghana pays GH¢1.39 billion to government

Business News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: GNA

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) has paid GH¢1.39 billion revenue to the government in the last quarter of 2021.



The amount comprises Mineral Royalty GH¢272 million, Corporate Income Tax GH¢876 million, Pay as You Earn GH¢ 122 million, Withholding tax GH¢67 million, Forestry Levy-GH¢ 19 million and Carried Interest GH¢29 million.



Samuel Osei, Communications and External Relations Manager, Ahafo South mine and Ahafo North Project, announced the payments in an interaction with the media in Sunyani on Thursday,



He announced that the company had acquired a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency to commence work on the Ahafo North project to create value for the people and increase government revenue as well.



He gave the assurance to the communities within the Ahafo North mine of excellent compensation packages that would enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.



Mr Osei said the company had engaged and trained 168 local people for construction work, saying the project would create temporary job opportunities for 1,800 locals and permanent jobs for 500 people.



He said the company had started payment for crop compensation and expressed the hope that it would commence actual mining by 2023.



On the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Osei said the Ahafo mine had zero case count at its plant site, saying though some of the employees contracted the disease, they had recovered.



He gave the assurance that the company would continue to put in place precautionary measures to protect employees and communities within the mine's operational area.



Mr Osei said the health safety of employees and residents, in and around the mine, remained a priority and advised, particularly people in the mining communities to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the area.