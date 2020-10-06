Press Releases of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Newmont Ghana, Government, COCOBOD to rehabilitate Nkawkaw to New Abirem Road

President Nana Akuffo - Addo cutting sod for the construction of the road

Newmont Ghana, in partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has commissioned the construction of the 41 kilometre road from Nkawkaw to New Abirem Road in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to promote infrastructural development in its host communities and surrounding areas.



Under this partnership, Newmont Ghana will invest US$15 million to construct 16 kilometers of the road while the Government and COCOBOD will fund the rest.



“As a company, our aim is to leave our operational areas better than we found them in ways that matter and we believe that the best approach to sustainable development is through partnerships,” Francois Hardy, Newmont Africa’s Regional Senior Vice President, said.



At the sod-cutting ceremony for the road construction project, Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo Addo lauded Newmont for its contributions to the infrastructural development of Ghana and for uplifting the living standards of its host communities.





“This project aligns with our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining, which is our driving force as we strive to catalyze socio-economic growth in our host communities,” Mr. Hardy added.



Mr. Hardy also mentioned that the project complements other Akyem community road improvement projects Newmont Ghana had previously completed, including rehabilitating the 2.3 kilometre stretch of road from the Mine to Adausena in 2013, as well as the 2.9 kilometre road from New Abirem to the Akyem Mine in 2016.



The company is also currently collaborating with the Ghana Highway Authority to maintain and construct a 5-kilometre road within its Akyem host communities at a cost of US$1.2 million. Newmont Ghana is also constructing 4 kilometres of key roads in its Ahafo South communities, where its other mine is located.



The Deputy COCOBOD Chief Executive, Emmanuel Agyeman Dwomoh, said the Cocoa Roads Rehabilitation Programme has contributed significantly in improving the road network in the country to open it up for economic activities.



Volta Impex, a Ghanaian contractor, will execute the road construction project over the next 18 months, relying on local employment and sourcing.



The Ghana Highway Authority will provide technical supervision for the road project and a Joint Governance Team consisting of Newmont Ghana, COCOBOD and Ghana Highway Authority representatives will be responsible for managing the project.

