Newly constituted 11-member board of SEC inaugurated

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has inaugurated the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission at the Ministry of Finance.



The reconstitution of the Board was in line with the Securities Industries Act, 2016 (Act 929) as amended.



The Board members include Dr. Yeboa Amoa as Chairman, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh,

Mrs. Deborah Mawuse Agyemfra, Mr. Paul Ababio, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Mr. Sampson Akligoh, and Mrs. Jemima Oware.



The others are Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour, Ms. Deila Assimeh, and Mr. Augustine Addo.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ken Ofori-Atta acknowledged the significant progress chalked in the Ghanaian Financial Sector, despite the challenges encountered.



He further noted key achievements attained in the Capital Market over the last few years including the significant growth reached in market capitalization of the GSE; the asset management industry clean up exercise which has helped to restore and rebuild investor confidence in the industry; the removal of Ghana from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the launch of the Capital Market Master Plan this year to provide the blueprint for the development of the Capital Market in Ghana, among others.



He underscored the important role of the SEC in the future of Ghana’s economic transformation and to make it an attractive hub for investors.



The minister thanked members of the reconstituted Board for their commitment and urged them to deliver remarkable results on key initiatives to help transform the Ghanaian Capital Market.