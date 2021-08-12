New voters ID not validated or authenticated for banking transactions - GAB

Business News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB), John Awuah, has revealed that Ghanaians are unable to use the new voters' ID card for transactions because there is no system to validate the cards.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the Association is aware of the situation and has engaged the Electoral Commission (EC) on the matter.



Mr Awuah explained that there should be a system to authenticate and validate the cards, and that is what they are currently waiting for.



According to Mr Awuah, the company that helped the EC to design the voters ID is yet to give the banks access to the data so they would use their platform to authenticate it.



He added that the Association did not know there are delays but was hopeful they would get access to the data soon.



Mr Awuah further disclosed that they have also engaged with the company and have been given an assurance that the data would soon be released to them.



Meanwhile, he has hinted at plans to integrate the Ghana Card to help holders access banking services.



The move, he stated, would be completed by the end of 2021.



The voter card, he said, would also be integrated into the Ghana Card.