General News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Floods Cut Off Part Of Asutifi District

Dadiesoaba (B/A), June 24,- Dadiesoaba, in the Asutifi district, and more than 50 surrounding villages have been cut off from the rest of the district following the flooding of River Tano. The only bridge over the river built in 1951 has been submerged by the floods and economic activities in the area have therefore come to a halt. As a result of the floods, a bottle of kerosine now sells at 2,000 instead of 650 cedis. Nana Kow Ankama Mensah, Dadiesoabahene who briefed newsmen on the floods, said the only health centre in the area has stopped operating because the authorities were finding it difficult to go for drugs. Cocoa farmers in the area were also finding it difficult to travel to Dadiesoaba to cash their Akuafo cheques at Tanoagya Rural Bank. Nana Mensah, therefore, appealed to the disaster relief committee to construct a bailey bridge over the River Tano to save the people from this perennial problem. He said large quantities of foodstuffs have been locked up in the area. Meanwhile, the 4.4-kilometre Sienna-Noberkwa road in the Asuunafo district is also flooded and the chief of Sienna, Nana Kojo Boadi, has provided the people with a canoe to enable them to send their food items to buying centres.





