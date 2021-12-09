New company for e-levy unnecessary, GRA, BoG qualify for this job - Okudzeto

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

GH¢241m allocated for the service of a 3rd party in the collection of e-levy



No third party needed for the collection of e-levy, Okudzeto



Minority against 1.75 percent e-levy



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that there was no need for a third party to conduct revenue monitoring and assurance of the collection of the e-levy in the unlikely event the tax was accepted.



According to the MP, state institutions including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) were well equipped to perform the role of revenue assurance.



He said successive governments had invested in the revenue assurance space to ensure that this state institution can help protect the public purse.



He said the government using its experts had done its own modelling and has informed the public that it hoped to raise GHC6.9 billion from the e-levy.



“So, you have all the numbers you have stated it in the budget, you have done the modelling you know even how much you are expecting to raise. If you have this reality together with all the investment that has been made in the revenue assurance space you do not need a third party”, he said



Mr Okudzeto said he had heard reports that a private firm had been contacted to be on standby for the contract of revenue assurance even before procurement processes are triggered.



“And that is another fundament issue we have with this regarding this levy”, he added.



There are unconfirmed reports that an allocation of GH¢ 241 million had been made for the services of a third part company to conduct revenue monitoring and assurance on the collection of the e-levy.