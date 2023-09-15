New canoe entrants banned for three years effective October 1 – Ministry of Fisheries

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has disclosed that her outfit has imposed a 3-year moratorium on new entrants of canoes in the marine sector.



According to the minister, the move is to help reduce the pressure on Ghana’s marine sector.



She said the ban will take effect from October 1, 2023.



“I wish to formally announce the moratorium on the new artisanal canoe entrance which takes effect from 1st October 2023 for three years. This means that no canoes will be constructed and brought into the system for the next three years.”



“With this measure, it is expected that the pressure on the fisheries resources in addition to the other measures the government is implementing will all contribute to a reduction of the pressure on our fisheries resources,” she stated.



SSD/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards