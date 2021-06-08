New Transportation Fares: Commuters worried about 13% increment

Business News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

•Some passengers have expressed worry over the newly introduced transport fares increment



•Effective June 5, 2021, transport fares in the country went up by 13 percent



•The GPRTU said the percentage increase is meant to accommodate the rise in fuel prices in the country





Passengers have described as ‘inconsiderate’ the decision by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to increase public transport fares by 13 percent.



The new fares took effect from June 6, 2021.



Passengers believe the increment will have an impact on the cost of items, including food, and thereby put an additional burden on their finances.



However, some drivers insist they have no choice but to increase fares to break even, given that the pump price of fuel has gone up, just like that of spare parts.



The new fares cover intra-city commercial vehicles, popularly known as trotro, shared taxis and long-distance vehicles.



GhanaWeb, visited one of the busiest transportation terminals in Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah circle to interact with some commuters.



Majority of passengers agreed with drivers that the price of fuel had gone up, but “unfortunately, we the passengers and ordinary Ghanaians will bear the brunt of increased transport fares”.



“Apart from paying the new fares, food will also become expensive, as food vendors and those involved in the food supply chain will all pass on the cost of transportation to consumers,” Kofi Pele, a passenger at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle lorry Station, told the GhanaWeb.



Another passenger who gave his name as Kwame expressed concerns about drivers taking advantage of the new prices to charge their own fares.



“Some drivers and their mates would want to take advantage of the situation and charge their own fares. I advise passengers to find out about the fares which will be displayed at the various stations and also carry coins and smaller denominations on them so that they would not be taken advantage of,” he said.



