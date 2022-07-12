New Tamale Airport terminal to handle 400,000 passengers annually

Business News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

The newly-constructed terminal building at the Tamale International Airport can now handle 400,000 passengers annually.



The expansion works at the airport, which is about 95 percent complete, became imperative due to the increasing passenger throughput and the desire to make Ghana an aviation hub—with the Tamale Airport serving the Sahelian Region.



The Tamale Airport expansion works include the construction of a modern Terminal Building and other necessary Ancillary Facilities.



The scope of work comprises an expandable modular airport terminal building designed for annual passenger throughput of 400,000 capacity.



The expected features of the terminal building after completion include a VIP lounge; two Boarding Gates; four self-service check-in Kiosks; eight check-in desks; airline offices; commercial retail areas; a Multi-Purpose Terminal to include Hajj travel facilitation and a 5km Road Network among others.



The cost of the project is estimated at US$70,000,000 and is being undertaken by contractors, Quiroz Galvao (QG) Construction UK Limited.



The Tamale Airport is currently the third busiest domestic airport in the country for flights originating from Accra’s Kotoka International Airport. The two main domestic airlines, Africa World Airlines (AWA) and PassionAir, operate daily services with multiple frequencies to the Northern Regional Capital.