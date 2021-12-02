New Deputy Director-General of NCA appointed

Business News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

The Director-General is to provide effective regulation of the communications sector



He replaces Mr Henry Kanor, who proceeded on retirement last year



Dr Yeboah Boateng is an Information technology expert





The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the appointment of Dr Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng as the new Deputy Director-General of Technical Operations for the Authority.



The Director-General is to provide strategic leadership and direction for the effective regulation of the communications sector in line with established corporate governance practices.



Profile of Dr. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng



He is a professional Telecoms Engineer and ICT Specialist with strong hands-on expertise in a wide range of telecommunications switching systems, revenue assurance, cybersecurity, digital forensics, digital transformation, and project management.



Until his appointment, he was the Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems (FOCIS) of the Ghana Communication Technology University; he previously worked with DiscoveryTel Communications PLC, Ghana Telecommunication Company Limited, Granger Telecom (UK) Inc., ExpoTech (USA) Inc, Celltel Ghana, Busyinternet, to mention a few.



Dr Yeboah-Boateng replaces Mr Henry Kanor, who proceeded on retirement last year.



The Communications Authority is, however, hopeful of the new director's contribution to the industry.



In a statement, "the Authority is optimistic that Dr Yeboah-Boateng's expertise will be beneficial to the Authority in the achievement of its objective of building a robust the communications industry".