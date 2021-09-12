New DVLA governing board inaugurated

Business News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The DVLA Board has been inaugurated



• Lawyer Frank Davies is its Chairman



• They are expected to provide the necessary guidance and direction to the Authority



The new Board of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been inaugurated with the call on them to provide necessary guidance and direction to enable the Authority play its expected role.



The Board is to be chaired by lawyer Frank Davies who represented the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court.



The members of the Board include Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive; Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General, National Road Safety Authority; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye- Nyarko, Director-General, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) representing the Ghana Police Service; Francis Larbi-Odame, Ghana Automobile Distributors Association; and Francis Yao Agbozo, Ghana Drive.



The rest are Dr. Mahama Wayo, National Insurance Commission; Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, representing the Private Road Transport Provider; Lt. Col Harry Keelson, representing the Ghana Armed Forces; Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Director, Finance and Administration, Ministry of Transport; Kwamena Duncan, Government nominee; Emmanuel P.O. Boakye, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; and Robinson Kwasi Martey, Ghana Association of Garages.



In his inaugural address, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said the role of DVLA is key as it ensures that vehicles that ply the roads are road worthy and that drivers who use them are qualified.



He said over the past few years, the Authority has made significant improvements in its services, saying DVLA was an institution that had low penetration of ICT and confronted with myriad of challenges to one that epitomizes excellence.



"The reportage about DVLA is no longer about ‘goro boys’ and unnecessary delays but one of good practices," he said.



Other remarkable achievement the minister mentioned include the Mobile Service and the Tertiary Students driving project, TERTDRIVE, which enables the public and tertiary students to access driver licensing at their doorsteps.



He indicated that the DVLA has been mandated to register and track all earth moving equipment operating in the country.



The move, he said, is to ensure that mining operations are sanitized to safeguard the natural environment saying, government is very much concerned about the indiscriminate use of such equipment at an unauthorized mining areas.



The ceremony which was jointly inaugurated with that of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has Prosper Kafui Semevo, Director, Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL) as a member.



On behalf of both Boards, Frank Davies thanked the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the sector minister for the confidence reposed on them and assured that they will discharge their duties with diligence and service to God and country.