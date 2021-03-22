Nestle, Red Cross continue to provide clean water for rural communities

Press Releases of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Nestle Ghana Ltd

Nestlé Ghana, producers of Milo, Cerelac, Maggi, Ideal Milk and Nescafe, in collaboration with the Ghana Red Cross Society has commissioned a portable system at Amanhyia, a community of over 4,000 residents, in the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region. The water system commissioned on World Water Day, has three major water points in the community. Prior to this, the community relied mainly on a source far from the community.



This is in addition to 65 water systems provided to over 119,532 residents in 64 communities in the Eastern and the Ashanti Regions of Ghana through their sustainable WASH partnership.



Speaking at a ceremony to commission the water system in Amanhyia, Georgios Badaro, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, highlighted the importance of water to life as a basic requirement for health and wellbeing of individuals and families; the absence of it compromises the quality of life.



“Nestlé believes in helping build thriving and resilient communities through strategic partnership such as the one we have built with the Ghana Red Cross Society and with ECOM. Nestlé will continue to contribute to societal and economic development in Ghana through its purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come’. We are thankful to Red Cross, our implementing partner for working together with us to ensure water reaches deprived communities and to ECOM for being Nestlé Cocoa Plan implementers in the Amanhyia community”.



Secretary General of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Samuel Kofi Addo noted at the ceremony that “water plays a vital role in strengthening human security and maintaining the health of the planet’s ecosystems. Ghana Red Cross Society in collaboration with its partners, will continue to aid deprived communities through provision of safe water and education to help improve livelihoods in deprived communities”.



This Nestlé-Red Cross Ghana WASH Project contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6- Clean Water and Sanitation for all.



In other endeavors, Nestlé and the Red Cross Society have supported the government with COVID-19 relief efforts, this include clinical equipment, food for the less privileged, deployment of 250 handwashing stations with education in selected communities.