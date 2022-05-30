National tourism project to create jobs, expand economy - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

We're bringing enriched access to Ghana’s tourism market, Presidency



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed his government's intention to roll out a national tourism plan.



In a tweet shared by the Presidency on May 30, it said the project seeks to enrich Ghana's tourism market by providing better tourism services and products.



Due to this, government is poised to collaborate with the private sector to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



This project, when successful will also expand and boost the local economy.



"The National Tourism Plan is also to ensure improved coordination with the private sector for job creation and economic expansion," part of the tweet read.



"This project is expected to bring enriched access to Ghana’s tourism market, better provision of tourism products and services, and the upgrading of skills in the labour force in the tourism, arts, and culture sector," it added.



All these forms part of measures put in place by government to make Ghana the tourism destination for foreign nationals.



