National Laughter Day beckons! Night of 1027 Laughs and Music is December 26th!

On the 26th day of December, Charterhouse Productions gave to us, a NATIONAL LAUGHTER DAY! ‘WHEW’ is the word many would most likely use to sum up the year 2020.



The year that opened its doors to COVID-19, and robbed entertainment lovers of some major annual events. The usual Easter ‘Kwahu ooo Kwahu’ chants were not heard, and the VGMA nominees and celebrations jam were lost among others.



Somewhat political tension up in the air, stress levels high after an unusually demanding year, work and personal anxiety levels all over the place we can only take a cue from “Lucie Arnaz” - ‘Anything that gets you to release the stress in your life and really laugh is worthwhile. It can heal the planet, it truly can, and it has’.



Laughter they say is the food for the soul, and for the past 16 years, at the end of every year, Ghana’s leading events hub, Charterhouse has given Ghanaians a reason to destress and end the year with laughter and tears only of joy.



This year we are served with the Social Distancing Edition of the annual “Night of 1027 Laughs and Music” slated for the Grand Arena (Conference Center) on the 26th December 2020 at 8 pm sharp! Mark the date on your calendar and brace yourself for the finest comedians of our time; get treated by Bovi, Okey Bakkasi, Acapella, OB Amponsah, Lekzy the comic and Foster Romanus with music from the fresh boy Kidi and gospel diva Diana Hamilton.



‘This year’s event promises to provide the much-needed stress relief from our current lifestyle brought about by living in the new normal. It will be a night of good cheer, fun, and laughter and will be held in the safe, spacious, and well ventilated Grand Arena. There will be limited seats due to social distancing and patrons will have to wear their masks at all times’- Theresa Ayoade (CEO, Charterhouse).



Due to Covid19 Protocol Compliance, there will be Limited tickets available at 250gh premium and 400gh VIP at Charterhouse and Nallem Stores (Accra/Osu Mall). For Tables call - 0501288520 for reservations.



A Night of 1027 Laughs and Music is powered by the GRAND ARENA and Charterhouse, 20 years of doing magic!! And supported by Joy FM, Wakanow, South Africa Wines & Nivea.

