Ya-Na was killed in a war - Abudus

General News of Monday, 17 May 2010

Source: GNA

Accra, May 17, GNA - The Abudu Royal Gate to the Ya-Na Skin has described the incident that led to the regicide of Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II, the Overlord of Dagbon, and 30 others as a "three-day-war".



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, a Spokesperson of the Abudu Royal Family, Dr Ziblim Iddi said the March 25, 26 and 27, 2002 incident that led to the death of the Ya-Na Andani, was though reprehensible and distasteful, "the fact still remains that the late King fell victim to a war that he was no innocent bystander".



He expressed the hope that the good people of Ghana, particularly all peace-loving Dagombas, would appreciate the circumstances and events that led to the killings, adding that what happened in Yendi during the "three-day-war" was a tragedy of enormous proportion.



Dr Iddi described the ongoing trial of 10 members of the Abudu Family as selective and a travesty of justice.



Security personnel on Saturday April 10, 2010 dawn rounded up 41 peo= ple during a swoop in the Yendi Municipality. The suspects were screened at Bimbilla and six of them were sent to Accra, while four others were later=



arrested and were all arraigned.



The arrest and prosecution of the 10 in connection with the assassination of Ya-Na Andani II is in fulfilment of one of the major platforms of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 200= 8 electioneering campaign, to bring the perpetrators of that dastardly act to book.



