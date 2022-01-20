National Investment Bank completes voluntary redundancy exercise

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Redundant NIB staff to receive GH¢6,000 plus other benefits



Staff voluntary exit part of NIB transformation programme - MD



NIB restructuring to become world-class bank – MD



The National Investment Bank (NIB) has disclosed that it had completed a voluntary exit programme it started on December 17, 2021.



Through the programme, staff of NIB were given the opportunity to voluntarily leave the investment bank with some redundancy pay.



Graphic online reported that staff that voluntary exited the bank received GH¢4000 compensation as well as GH¢2000 to cater for transportation needs and repatriation.



In addition, the affected staff received either two years of medical insurance coverage or GH¢6,000 to cater for their medical needs and a 5 percent discount on all outstanding loans they owed the bank.



A said press statement issued by NIB said the voluntary exit programme was successfully implemented and would help the bank get the best out of its staff.



The release said the exit programme formed part of effort of a broader transformation programme which is aimed at making the investment bank a key player in Ghana’s financial sector.



Managing Director of NIB, Mr Samuel Sarpong, also said in the statement that the transformation programme would make the NIB a world-class financial institution that would play a vital role in Ghana’s economic growth through strategic investments and job creation.



On the voluntary exist programme, the MD said it would help ensure that the bank was run efficiently.



He added that the investment bank had made progress in the training of its human resources and had also successfully upgraded its system to help ensure that it attains its target of becoming a world-class financial institution.