National Cathedral: Using Otabil’s name to raise funds smacks of criminality – Isaac Adongo

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo has averred that the wrong usage of the image of Dr. Mensa Otabil as a trustee of the National Cathedral on its website is a criminal act.



According to him, the secretariat used the brand credibility of the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) to hoodwink people to support the construction of the Cathedral.



He further berated the conduct of the National Cathedral Secretariat as very appalling.



“The weird excuse that Dr. Mensah Otabil was erroneously kept as a trustee on the webpage when they knew that he had excused himself even before the registration of the company is a criminal conduct.



“This is a criminal exploitation of the credibility of Rev Otabil to hoodwink people to provide various levels of support and resources for the project,” Mr. Adongo posted on his Facebook wall.



“The excuse that Dr Otabil did not take steps to perfect his membership on the Board of Trustees is a travesty of normal practice.



“It is now gathered that no formal letters were issued to the trustees. How then could Pastor Otabil have perfected his membership?



“The fraudulent use of the name of Pastor Otabil to raise funds by the government and the subsequent unintelligent attempt to correct the wrong after misleading unsuspecting donors to donate is appalling,” he added.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had in an interview alleged that Dr. Mensa Otabil resigned from the Board of Trustees following controversies surrounding the project.



However, the National Cathedral Secretariat in June 17 statement dismissed the claim that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensa Otabil resigned from its Board of Trustees.



According to them, he excused himself from being registered as one of the directors of the Cathedral after it was incorporated as company in 2019.



“The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the Directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project so didn’t register.



“So Dr. Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr. Otabil has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since July 2019,” part of the statement read



It added that “the continuous use of his name and pictures on the website and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat.”



Read below the full post of Isaac Adongo



Plundering of Public Purse in the Name of God And Fraudulent Appropriation of the Name and Reputation of Revered Dr Mensah Otabil



I have read an assertion by a political appendage, paid with public money as a flagstaff house staff, who conspicuously doubles as the administrative head of an initially proclaimed private effort to build a national chathedral.



Hopefully and perhaps for once, the monumental public outburst and disapproval of government action will force this recalcitrant government to rethink the plundering of Gods revered name in their criminal enterprise.



So far, the debate has been healthily, led by Samuel Okudzeeto Ablakwa, my colleague and senior in parliament.



There is an adage that says when you fall into an abyss, the natural and sensible thing to do is to stop digging.This applies to every meaningful sentence within the forlorn attempt to do a hatchet job by the administrative head of the secretariat.



I use the word "meaningful" consciously because the verbose statement was riddled with several meaningless insincerities.



Paradoxically, this government seem to have a penchant for destroying hard earned reputations and careers of everyone who has over years overtly associated with them or has dared to defend them.



People have lost their voices, reasoning abilities, careers and livelihoods just for sticking out for this government.



The government is now on the path to malign the reputation of revered men of God and perhaps Almighty God.



To the government, Almigthy God is so materialistic that what He cares about is a beautiful edifice of a worship place: without considerations of the adverse impact on human lives, especially poor people.



To the substantive matter though;



1) The weird excuse that Dr Mensah Otabil was erroneously kept as a trustee on the webpage when they knew that he had excused himself even before the registration of the company is a criminal conduct.



This is a criminal exploitation of the credibility of Rev Otabil to hoodwink people to provide various levels of support and resources for the project.



2. The excuse that Dr Otabil did not take steps to perfect his membership on the Board of trustees is a travesty of normal practice.



It is now gathered that no formal letters were issued to the trustees. How then could Pastor Otabil have perfected his membership?



3. The fraudulent use of the name of Pastor Otabil to raise funds by the government and the subsequent unintelligent attempt to correct the wrong after misleading unsuspecting donors to donate is appalling.



4. There are some seriously distursing statements made by Dr John Kumah (Deputy Minister of Finance) et al and re-echoed by the administrative head of the National Cathedral Secretariat. These include;



(a) The reference to an inconsequential paragraph in a budget statement to mean power of parliamentary approval to disburse funds from the public purse.



(b) that registration of the cathedral as a state company limited by guarantee, must provide comfort for their recourse to the public purse.



c) A statement by a government appointee during his vetting at the appointment committee of Parliament is a sufficient Parliamentary Approval to disburse from the consolidated fund.



Such positions only betray the depth of ignorance about the public financial management framework on the part of the authors of such statements.



5. To be clear, public funds are allocated first as estimates of a covered entity (MMDA) or other Government Obligations and in appropriations Act. All such allocations must go through an approval process and must be consistent with the constitution of Ghana. That is, Articles 56 among others.



So far, all the information provided by the Cathedral Secretariat and the government allies point to nohing other than stealing in the name of the Lord.



My next episode on the construction of the Cathedral will focus on releases from the public purse, procurement illegalities and the shifting costs of the cathedral.