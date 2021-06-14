Narayana Osei-Nyarko donates to Nkwanta Fire Service

Press Releases of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Denteka Construction and Housing Ltd

Narayana Osei-Nyarko, CEO of Denteka Construction and Housing Ltd and also the Founder of Narayana Support System on Friday 28th May, 2021 donated a brand new multi purpose printer to the Nkwanta South Municipal Fire Service Office.



The Municipal Fire Commander called on him in the second week of May 2021 and explained how the office is without a printer so they have to print and copy materials from a business center in town. Mr Osei-Nyarko was shocked at how a security service like the Fire Service has to print and photocopy classified information from a business center.



He then promised to donate one to the office before the end of May. This is to help prevent a possible leakage of classified information of the service into the public domain. True to his words, a donation of a brand new portable Canon machine which is able to print, scan and also photocopy documents was donated to the office.



Mr Osei-Nyarko said "There are a lot of people who could equally donate this to your office without sweat. I am very much honoured that your torch fell on me. To me, it is an honour to be called upon to give support and not a burden. Thank you for your confidence in me. I am humbled and much grateful to be thought of in times like these"



With him was the Area Coordinator of Narayana Support System, Mr Evans Awiagah and Mr Ishmael Malrewe (Alhaji Budo).