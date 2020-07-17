Press Releases of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ford Communications

Nana Konamah to discuss eliminating period stigma on Weekly Fibroid Friday Talk

#FibroidFriday with Chelsea VonChaz

On 17th July at 5 PM GMT, wellness activist and entrepreneur Nana Konamah Boateng will host her weekly talk coined #FibroidFriday with Chelsea VonChaz. Nana Konamah and Chelsea VonChaz of #HappyPeriod will be going on Instagram live to have a conversation on period justice, eliminating period stigma and advocating for reproductive justice.





Chelsea VonChaz is the proprietor and creator of #HappyPeriod, a charitable organization that addresses access to menstruation products. The hyper-focus of #HappyPeriod is to promote self-esteem and self-efficacy surrounding menstruation, and for those who have low-income or experiencing homelessness to readily maintain their menstrual care.



Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Chelsea is a force to be reckoned with. Her drive and determination in making #HappyPeriod a sanctuary for those who need access to menstrual care, is what makes her organization vital to communities nationwide.





Tune in live at 5PM GMT on @nanakonamah to join in on the conversation.





About Nana Konamah's #MyFibroidStory Campaign





July is Fibroids awareness month and throughout the month of July, Nana Konamah Boateng will host educational information on uterine fibroids for the general public. The effort aims to remove the negative stigma associated with periods (menstrual cycle), so that women can feel comfortable speaking up about their experiences and detect reproductive health issues earlier.



ABOUT FIBROIDS



Fibroids are hormone-dependent, benign tumors of the uterine smooth muscle and though can cause no symptoms but are often associated with heavy and prolonged bleeding, difficulty in conceiving and aggressive pelvic pain amongst other symptoms. For more information visit The Nana Konamah Fibroids Awareness Month.

