Nana Adwoa Awindor sends greetings from the Y LeaderBoard Series

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: YFM

Greetings From Abroad star, Obaapa Nana Adwoa Awindor, has taken her turn on Y107.9 FM's leadership show, Y Leaderboard Series with host Rev. Erskine to share her life and story.



In a two-hour conversation with Rev. Erskine, the celebrated television host spoke on her childhood, family, career, and life mantra, among other things.



Nana Adwoa Awindor reveals that charting her path as a media personality is no surprise as her childhood career ambition had always been to be a speaker.



According to her, she has always been very vocal and has always had the aim of working in a job that required her to speak.



“I started being vocal at a very early age while I was still in school. I was just one of those people you could call easily to introduce a chairperson for a show or give the vote of thanks for an event” she shared.



As the host of the first Ghanaian International link television show 'Greetings From Abroad/Back Home Again', Nana Adwoa Awindor, has advised Ghanaians against putting their trust in people who promise to process travel visas on a silver platter.



According to her, these people usually make huge promises only to scam others and rob them of their money.



Meanwhile, Nana Adwoa shared that money has never been her motivation in the work she does.



According to her, the passion to continue in what she does as work always pushes her to do more. The host of the popular show ‘Greetings from Abroad’ made known that in all her years in the media field, she has never had any regret because she loves what she does.



Based on her experience, she admonished the youth to always pursue “a business they love”. “Never ever enter into any business you don’t love; it should be passion-driven”.



Widely known as the mother of female vocalist Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor, shared that she intentionally mellowed in the media space for her daughter to rise to fame.



The proud mother of the musician stated that Efya’s singing ability is a God-given gift from childhood. “At age two, she was singing ‘happy birthday for us. We would give her the Karaoke microphone and she would sing for us. She was good from birth. She was gifted. She didn’t learn how to sing”, she added.



Programs Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay, commenting on the interview noted: “Anyone who remembers the ‘Greetings from Abroad’ show, knows that the woman behind, Nana Adwoa Awindor, bridged the gap between people in Ghana and their relatives abroad. She has been very phenomenal in the media space. It was a great pleasure to have her reveal fascinating aspects of her life in this interview on the Y Leaderboard Series, hitherto hidden”.