Nakeeyat, Abrantie, Mkki Osei Berko set as ambassadors for Heleh CHECC '21 May Day charity health walk

In accordance with B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance’s 5 year plan to working actively to create solutions to healthcare challenges that face our communities, B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance through its health arm, the HELEH Africa Foundation, has coined a special edition of their fourth annual flagship initiative dubbed, HELEH Africa Community Health Enhancement Charity Campaign (HELEH CHECC ‘21).



This initiative is, designed to engender support to enhance and promote quality community health care with prime emphasis on the renovation of the Korle Bu Child Health Department into a state-of-the-art facility in its first instance.



This has become relevant because the state’s premiere health institution needs aid – a facelift, for it to duly maintain its renowned status and standard of quality healthcare delivery especially in this COVID-19 era should there be a severe outbreak among children.



The organization intends to replicate this in communities across the country to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery among our community health centres toas well as ensure quality healthcare for all regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity, race or financial standing.



But our best efforts will not reach maximum effectiveness unless we have the backing of the entire community. Hence, we urge all and sundry to join us in pursuinge this noble cause.



The curtain raiser, the May Day Charity 15km Health Walk slated for 5:30am on the 1st of May from Kanda to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is expected to parade distinguished ambassadors of the campaign and sympathizers in the likes of Mikki Osei Berko, Nakeeyat the Poet and Abrantie of Nsoroma Fame. To cap the walk, an aerobics session will take place at the forecourt of the Korle Bu Child Health Department.



Other activities outlined for the next two months following the walk include:



1.A charity health walk on May Day to launch the initiative.



2.A symposium to sensitize the media on the rights of patients; focusing on how to report COVID-19, HIV/AIDS related cases and protecting the identities of patients on May 4.



3. A Charity lawn tennis tournament among corporate institutions and pros on May 8.



4.The Ghana Sanitation Challenge (GS Challenge) to be launched on May 11 and commenceing on Saturday May 15.



5.A weeklong bazaar for businesses in the health sector from Ghana and the ECOWAS member states to enact the Continental Free Trade initiative from May 24-28.



6.A dynamic healthy living and empowerment breakfast meeting dubbed, CEO’S Corporate Health Date ‘COHDA’, to inspire practical healthy lifestyle among corporate heads on May 20.



7.A CPD oriented capacity building session for all health professionals with prime focus on COVID-19 management and vaccination on June 4.



8.An awareness program to urge parents and the general public to “Say No to Baby Kissing” in order to prevent the transmission of some STI’s and other viral infections like HIV and COVID-19 to innocent children on June 16, the Day of the African Child.



9.An Investment summit to identify and explore investment opportunities available in the health sector across Africa.



10.These activities will be climaxed by the HELEH Africa Honours on June 26 to celebrate excellence and reward the diligence and hard work of health professionals and entities among the ECOWAS member states who contributed greatly towards the fight against COVID-19.



Date: May 1, 2021

Time: 5:30am prompt

Route: Kanda to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Distance: 15km



To cap it all, an aerobics session will take place at the forecourt of the Korle Bu Child Health Department.

Donate to the renovations project via MTN MoMo on 0596314499.



For registration and enquiries for the Charity Health Walk, games and other activities and events, contact 0249934385/0505654191 or email mediamenltd@gmail.com



