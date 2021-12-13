NVTI train over 400 youth in construction skill

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA) in collaboration with Plan International and the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) have trained over 400 youth in construction skills.



The training which forms part of the Paseway project helped 200 young ladies with experience in the construction sector to acquire skills and certification in interior decoration, tiling, plumbing, P.O.P (plaster of paris) installation, electrical work and painting.



Also, about 250 youth with experience in the construction but without certification were retrained and certified.



At the graduation ceremony for the trainees, the project manager for Eric Saforo commended the beneficiaries for their achievement.



He also disclosed that the graduates would as part of the project be given internship opportunities that would lead to permanent employment at construction companies.



“We are here to celebrate those who have gone through the technical skills training and also those who have gone through the recognition of prior learning… We will put you into internship, and we will find jobs for you. We are working with construction companies and construction associations to help get internships and jobs,” he said.



He also disclosed that YOTA was currently supporting about 1,200 young people in the Greater Accra Metropolitan to go through various skill development programmes.