NSMQ 2020 winner, Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor receives full scholarship from Academic City

Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor recieving the full scholarship from Academic City College

Academic City College, Ghana’s premium STEAM tertiary institution has presented a full scholarship to Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, a student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and winner of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



The Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award worth US$ 40,000 is awarded to students for their distinctive academic excellence and devotion to affect society through creative innovations. The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, meals, a laptop, monthly allowance, and transportation to and from the student’s hometown (twice a year).



Mr. Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor will pursue a 4-year undergraduate programme BSc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Academic City in Accra. Beyond meeting the criteria for the scholarship, Mr Gakpetor’s sterling performance in the NSMQ 2020 contributed significantly to his alma mater, PRESEC winning the coveted NSMQ trophy a sixth time.



Presenting the scholarship on behalf of Academic City were Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Ms. Shannan Akosua Magee, Director of Admissions.



Dr. Agyepong remarked “At Academic City, we believe in helping to build a great nation through education. This scholarship scheme is part of our initiative to identify talents and nurture them to become the transformational leaders that will go a long way to support the development of the African continent.”



“We hope Mr. Gakpetor will study tirelessly to justify the scholarship awarded him. Academic City will expect nothing but high level of commitment and excellence performance in his academic responsibilities,” she noted.



Mr. Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor receiving the award expressed excitement about the unique opportunity offered him to study at Academic City College.



According to him, studying at Academic City would be a great opening for him to hone his entrepreneurial skill. “I look forward to receiving the necessary training in the field of engineering at Academic City to enable me join the many mark makers working to remould Africa’s fortunes through technology”.



Mr. Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor is one of many students across the country to receive a full scholarship to study at Academic City for the 2020 Academic year.



Academic City is a fast developing premium STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and Entrepreneurial tertiary institution set to define modern tertiary education in Ghana and throughout the African continent.



The university’s elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts.



These programmes are strategically designed taking into consideration world-class STEAM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive. Visit www.acity.edu.gh for more information.

