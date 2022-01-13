NRSA to regularise activities of vulcanisers

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Regularising activities of vulcanisers would help prevent road accidents, NRSA



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has said it would soon standardise the activities of vulcanisers across Ghana.



The authority said it would formalise the activities of the vulcanisers by issuing them with legal permit to ensure they effectively fix tyres of vehicles to reduce road accidents.



Speaking to the media at the maiden capacity training for vulcanisers in Kumasi, the Acting Director of Regulations NRSA, Kwame Kodua Atuahene said the training and standardisation of activities of vulcaniser would help prevent road accidents.



“The issue of road safety rests not on only drivers, but vulcanisers have a huge and vital role, hence the need to upscale road safety education to cover all stakeholders in the sector. The training will continue across the country and we’re confident that by the time we’re done, these vulcanizers may acquire more knowledge on tyre fixing and its associated operations,” Kodua Atuahene was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



He said as part of the training, the vulcanisers would be taught how to identify standard tyres so that they can help enforce the use of standard tyres by vehicle owners.



He added that the training would extend to drivers and other users of roads across the country.