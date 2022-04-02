NPRA embarks on pension education for informal sector workers

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) as part of its quest to improve informal pension coverage in Ghana has embarked on an outreach programme in Oti Region to create awareness of pensions.



The Head of Corporate Affairs, Nana Sifa Twum, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday, that the move is to educate and sensitise both formal and informal sector workers on pension matters.



He said the outreach programme would begin on Monday, April 4 and end on Friday, April 8.



“The programme is meant to encourage the informal sector workers in the area to understand and encourage them to join and actively participate in pension schemes to help alleviate old-age poverty,” Mr Twum said.



He said the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, would join a team from the NPRA led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Hayford Atta Krufi, to undertake the five-day exercise under the theme, “Pension For All”. The outreach programme would take the team to Dambai, Kete-Krachi and Nkwanta.



Mr Twum said the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, in a meeting with the NPRA at Dambai on the programme had pledged his support to the programme.



“He expressed the hope that the exercise would help to identify the many informal sector workers in the region who are not on pensions and sign them on to pension schemes,” the Head of Corporate Affairs of NPRA said.



Mr Twum observed that the collaboration between the NPRA and the Regional Coordinating Council was an indication of the government’s efforts in addressing old age and retirement challenges among the people.



He said some pension corporate trustees would join the campaign to encourage and aid prospective pension contributors to register on pension schemes.



Mr Twum said the ministers would address members of the Local Council of Churches, the Muslim Communities, traditional leaders, and informal sector groups.



He said there would be pension forums for identifiable groups like the driver unions, market women, Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association, Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Ghana Hoteliers Association, the Ghana Enterprise Agency and other individual self-employed.