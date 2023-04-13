'NPP destroying Ghana with loans' – John Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo government is destroying the future of the youth with excessive borrowing.



Speaking to branch and constituency executives the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo constituencies of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said: “The NPP government is destroying the future of the youth with excessive borrowing”.



“For those who took the loans, how many years are left for them to leave the surface of the earth to join God?” he asked.



“The creditors will not give the future generation loans due to the failure of this government to settle its loans”.



“If you are concerned about your future, don’t vote for the NPP government that has put us in this situation”, he noted.



“Listen to your conscience. They have spoilt the future of Ghana. For the next ten years, it will be difficult to go outside for loans. They have done enough damage to the country, they should pack out,” he said.