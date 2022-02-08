NPP MP cautions businesses against Feb. 8 'No Calls' protest

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Member of Parliament for the Bortianor Ngleshie Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, has advised a section of the Ghanaian populace against putting down their phones to protest the SIM card re-registration exercise.



A cross section of the Ghanaian public have planned to put down their phones on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 8am to 12pm as part of a planned protest against the SIM re-registration exercise.



Admitting it is in the right of Ghanaians to demonstrate, he pleaded with them to engage the telecommunications companies and Parliament for their concerns to be addressed.



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben talk show, he asked, “If they decide to lay down their phones tomorrow will it not affect their businesses? Yes they have a concern and if they want gov’t to listen to them they do not need to put down their phones, but engage the appropriate bodies otherwise they will suffer the consequences.”



The Vice Chair of the Communicatioms Committee of Parliament explained the SIM re-registration exercise was to fight SIM Card fraud and crime.



“After the re-registration exercise we can comfortably say we have verifiable data to help trace and arrest persons engaging in criminal activities. We are doing this to protect businesses.”



Addressing fears over the breach of data of Ghanaians, he assured that information collected from any individual is protected under the National Data Protection Authority “and it is safe. No one’s biometric data will be collected for anything that’ll hurt the Ghanaian.”



He assured Ghanaians Parliament is working to bring an end to long queues at registration centres.