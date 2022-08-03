NPA working to resolve concerns of LPG retailers - Abdul-Kudus

Business News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Communications Manager at the National Petroleum Authority, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, has assured of continued engagements with members of the LPG marketers association.



This comes after the association announced its decision to embark on an industrial strike from August 1 which has left many consumers stranded.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Abdul-Kudus said the Authority is hopeful that the engagements will lead to the LPG retailers resuming operations soon.



He said the NPA remains committed to resolving the concerns of both marketers and retailers.



“We’re working around the clock to get the parties involved to the table so we can amicably resolve the issue,” Abdul-Kudus said.



In a statement announcing their industrial strike, the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana argue that since they made a proposal under the Cylinder Recirculation Policy, a host of its members have been denied the opportunity to complete construction works on their respective sites.



They highlighted that the development has since cost them a sum of over US$10 million.



Following the strike action by the LPG Association of Ghana, the Ghana National Tanker Driver Association also declared a similar strike over what they described as poor working conditions.



