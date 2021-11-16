NPA working to implement Cylinder Recirculation Module by Q2 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority has said the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Module is expected to take effect from the second quarter of 2022.



According to him, the rollout of the Module hit a snag following a number of factors including the turnaround rate of cylinders and lack of bottling plants which has contributed to a delay in the initiative.



Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and people while on a familiarization tour of the Central Region, the NPA boss explained, “The NPA started a pilot project on the recirculation module in six regions, but to confess, the project suffered some setbacks because of the turnaround rate of cylinders.



“This was because we had very few cylinders in the system to commence the operation, and the NPA is working to ensure that effective next year, the module takes effect. There was also the challenge of the bottling plants,” Mustapha Hamid pointed.



He continued, “As of now only one company has been able to establish a bottling plant, but two more have been licensed. We are hoping that by next year, they will all begin full operation and CRM will begin full operation.”



The NPA Chief Executive however assured that all pertinent issues regarding the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Module will be addressed by the second quarter of next year [2022] to pave way for the full operationalisation of the initiative.



Touching on an existing ban on the establishment of gas service stations across the country, Mustapha Hamid said Cabinet was currently waiting for the requisite road map to deal with the situation.