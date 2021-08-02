NPA will make Cylinder Recirculation Model a reality - Mustapha Hamid

Business News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has said that the government is devoted to the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).



Speaking at a meeting with the Liquid Petroleum Gas Marketers Association (LPGMA) in Accra, he noted that, the NPA is dedicated to ensuring that the CRM is implemented despite years of delay.



He said: "We at the NPA are determined to make this policy a reality. In the entire sub-region, it is only Ghana and Nigeria, that still operate LPG filling stations. We ought to move with the time.



“It is not our interest that four years after the commitment to implement a cylinder recirculation model, it has still not been done.”



The policy directive for marketing and distribution of LPG through the Cylinder Re-circulation Model is to ensure that, the country curbs the regular explosions and also to ensure stringent monitoring mechanisms.



However, many have argued that the policy when implemented will lead to job losses.



The Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi, noted that although they are not against the implementation of the CRM, he is unhappy with how the NPA has handled the execution of the policy over the years.



“The NPA was proceeding as if there was no LPG market in Ghana prior to the floatation of the idea of a CRM…Some of us have been in business for the last 20-30 years, so when the NPA behaves as if it is implementing the policy from scratch, it is worrying.



“The LPG Marketers Association have pledged their support to the proper implantation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model.”



Mr Kumi again called on the government to remove all taxes on LPG in other to make it more affordable for homes and commercial use.