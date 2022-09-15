NPA warns defaulting OMCs to settle their indebtedness by Sept. 30

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority has warned some forty-five (45) Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who are indebted to the Primary Distribution Margin Fund (PDMF) to settle their debt by September 30, 2022.



According to NPA, failure to do so will result in the publishing of the names of the directors and shareholders of defaulting companies.



The authority in a final notice dated September 12, 2022, listed the following OMCs as defaulting in the payment of the Primary Distribution Margin Fund: