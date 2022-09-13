NPA to publish names of directors of 45 defaulting OMCs over GH¢68m debt

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The National Petroleum Authority has cautioned some 45 defaulting Oil marketing companies over debts owed to the Primary Distribution Margin Fund.



The Authority stated that if these OMCs fail to settle their debts by September 30, 2022, the names of their directors and shareholders will be published.



In a statement dated September 13, 2022, the NPA said, “the necessary lawful action against them without further recourse to them.”



The 45 OMCs including Apex Petroleum Ghana Limited, Black Rock Energy Limited, Champion Oil company Limited, G&G Oil Limited, and Zoe Petroleum limited owe the NPA to a tune of about GH¢68 million.



However, the NPA noted that this will be its final notice to the defaulting Oil Marketing Companies.



