NPA, security agencies clamp down on illegal cylinder refurbishing facility in Accra

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The National Petroleum Authority in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Ghana Police Service raided an illegal cylinder refurbishing facility and arrested seven suspects in Makola, Accra.



The suspects, who were arrested upon a tip-off, were engaged in refurbishing damaged cylinders and re-introducing them into the market.



The operation saw the seizure of three-cylinder trucks ranging from 5kg to 14.5kg, wielding tools, cutting, grinding tools, paints and accessories which were retrieved from the suspects during the operation which took place on September 16, 2022.



Director of Gas at NPA, Mrs. Akua Ntiwaa Kwakye speaking with journalists explained that “upon the Authority’s investigations, we found out that the suspects were operating at this yard without permit and certification from the appropriate authorities.”



“It is obvious they are compromising on quality for their parochial interest at the detriment of the unsuspecting consumers of gas,” she added.



Mrs. Kwakye further added that these refurbished cylinders form part of the major causes of fire outbreaks that take place in various marketplaces, workplaces, and households.



She noted that the NPA’s intervention has become critical due to the record number of domestic fires, which had claimed lives and properties, adding that, it was imperative for all and sundry to condemn these negative acts.



Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Safety at GNFS, Mr. M. A. Korsah urged all consumers of LPG to be on the lookout for some of these substandard cylinders that have been reintroduced into the system.















