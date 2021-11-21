NPA is the best petroleum downstream regulator in Africa – Africa Refiners Association boss

Business News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Executive Secretary of Africa Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), Mr. Anibor Kragha has said that Ghana’s petroleum downstream regulator; the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is the best regulator in Africa he has come across on the continent.



According to him, the NPA had put in place a robust regulatory environment which is evident in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.



Speaking at a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Africa Refiners Boss commended the NPA for its resilient efforts aimed at sanitizing the downstream industry in Ghana.



“For me, NPA is the premier and best regulatory agency I have seen in the 21st century in terms of technology deployment in creating a level playing field for all operators involved in the sector” Mr Kragha said.



He thanked management of NPA for the continuous support to the association and extending helping hand to other regulators and players of the industry on the continent.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid on his part renewed the Authority's commitment to protecting the industry and consumers, by ensuring the right initiatives are implemented for the good of the sector and the country.



He was hopeful the industry's best years are ahead and reiterated his commitment and that of his staff, to running an efficient and results oriented downstream industry for the gain of their partners and consumers.