Business News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

NPA boss woos public support for Gas Policy Project

Alhassan Tampuli, CEO, NPA

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Alhassan Tampuli, has said the success of the Cylinder Recirculation Model policy partly rest on the active participation of consumers.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Yendi in the Northern Region, under a strict adherence to the Covid19 protocols, Mr.Tampuli said the policy has been designed with the consumer in mind, because the issue of petroleum safety is strictly going to be enforced, once the process fully takes effect.



As part of the road map for the final implementation of the program, the NPA has consulted with almost every important interest groups from across the regions, collated views which have been incorporated into the program.



According to Mr. Tampuli, his outfit will create the necessary environment to ensure the concept of local content is also kept.



“You don’t need any huge amount to participate in the program, “he said. “



“You just need a 40 footer container with the necessary safety measures (to be certified by the NPA) to play a role in the process.”



Chairman of the implementation committee and head of the AOMC, Kweku Agyeman Duah, said despite the challenges associated with the pilots, they are determined to push through.



“These challenges are the reasons who do pilots, cos they help us identify the mistakes and fix them.” Mr. Agyeman Duah also advised the young people in Yendi to actively participate in the process, because it has enormous job prospects for their future.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.