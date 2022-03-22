NLC directs GTP workers to allow MD back to post

Business News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTP workers in Tema demonstrate, want MD sacked



GTP workers protest MD’s unfair treatment



Total disregard for working agreement by MD, GTP workers



The National Labour Commission has directed workers of Textiles Ghana Limited, producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics to allow their Managing Director, Fatoumata Doro, back to the premises after they denied her access for about a month.



Workers of Textile Ghana Limited producers of GTP in Tema on, February 24, 2022, embarked on a protest to demand the dismissal of their Managing Director, Fatoumata Doro.



The workers who laid down their tools over what they described as nepotism and unfair treatment from the MD demanded the replacement of their MD over several allegations, including the fact that “the MD abandoned workers’ collective contract agreement while unilaterally imposing her will on workers”.



The workers have since then denied the MD access to the premises on two separate occasions.



Their action which was reported to the National Labour Commission, resulted in the directive to grant the MD unrestricted access while the pending issues are addressed.



In a statement from the NLC, it stated that “the Commission recalled its directive of March 2, 2022, in which it ordered among others that the Managing Director be allowed unrestricted access to her office with immediate effect, but which the complainant Union (Industrial and Commercial Workers Union) has flouted”.







“The Commission further reiterated its directive of 2nd March 2022, that the Managing Director should be allowed unrestricted access and for all actions to seize for the business to return to normalcy.”



Continuing he said, “no one should instigate any action while the matter is pending settlement by the Commission after which the NLC will give the parties a hearing over the substantive matter(s).”







According to reports by Citi News, all red cloth tied at the entrance of the company have been removed, whiles workers go about their duties.