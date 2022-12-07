NLA welcomes World Lottery president, African heads for seminar on gaming industry

Business News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rebecca Paul, the President of the World Lottery Association (WLA), and her General Secretary, Lynne Roiter will today, December 7, 2022, arrive in Ghana for the Seminar on Responsible Gaming.



Madam Rebecca, Paul, and her delegation of top-ranking officials from the WLA will be welcomed in the country by high-ranking officials of the National Lottery Authority.



The seminar, which is a brainchild of the African Lotteries Association is expected to bring Director Generals of 15 African countries and several experts in the Lottery industry under one roof to explore possible means of developing the gaming industry.



Rebecca Paul is in Ghana to grace the seminar which is viewed as one of the key events on the calendar of the African Lotteries Association.



Whiles in Ghana, Rebecca Paul, and the entire delegation are expected to grace the Grand Durbar of the NLA’s 60th Anniversary.



The event will have the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who will be the Special Guest of Honor on Friday, December 9, 2022.



Mad. Paul has also been instrumental in leading many reforms and championing Good Causes across the various Lottery Bodies.



Rebecca was re-elected WLA Boss in Vancouver, in October this year for another term.