NLA to rake in GH¢30 million proceeds from two major deals in 2023

Business News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is expected to make an estimated GH¢30million from its recent deal with gaming institutions of Nigeria and Ivory Coast in 2023, while seeking to further export its products to other African countries, Director General-NLA Samuel Awuku has disclosed.



The amount comprises licence fees and royalties for using NLA’s 590 game – one of its products, with payments commencing from January 2023.



Even with the arrangement being in its first year, the NLA will collect GH¢12million royalties from Nigeria and GH¢10million from Ivory Coast.



Mr. Awuku was speaking during an interview at the African Lottery Association Seminar held in Accra, and said the intention is to push products of the NLA to become continental games.



Also, against the concern of minors’ participation in the lottery, he noted that deliberate efforts continue to be made to stop them – including public sensitisation on responsible gaming as well as discouraging multiple plays and addiction.



However, the other pressing issue, he said, is the activities of illegal lottery agents who he urged to try and register with the NLA to avoid prosecution upon being arrested.



He further recognised that responsible gaming is very important to the development of lotteries on the continent.



Given this, he urged the Directors-General and leadership of lottery institutions to commit to implementing resolutions that will be agreed upon to uphold best practices – particularly for protecting minors from the game and in advertising responsibly.



“While generating revenue for national development and giving back to our communities through a Good Causes Foundation, we should all take a keen interest in the lives of those individuals whose stakes bring in our funds to enable us to help them,” he stated.



Mr. Awuku added that formulating responsible gaming policies, setting up an advisory bureau, and consistently educating patrons should be part of the measures instituted to advance the cause.



Also, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame – who was a guest speaker at the seminar, said the country’s gaming industry has evolved to be one of the most innovative in the world; becoming one of the most profitable industries with unprecedented growth and success.



Among other things, he noted responsible gaming enjoins the development and application of policies and requirements to the gaming industry in a manner that offers a safe user environment and also protects people from the possible negative consequences of gambling.



“The duty to make gaming responsible and create a secure environment for participants is a common enterprise for all service providers, online operators and regulators of the industry. We cannot relent on same. A strict adherence to these principles will avert unnecessary losses,” he stated.



The seminar brought together gaming officials from over 18 African countries, including leadership of the World Lottery Association and African Lotteries Association. There were various delegations also from Canada, the USA, the Caribbean, Lebanon, South Africa and the UK among others who participated.