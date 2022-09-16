NLA’s decision to award contract to KGL will lead to over 2 million job losses - Operators

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and the Concerned Agents Association of Ghana (CLAA) have accused the NLA of monopolizing its lotto digitization agenda.



In a statement, the two associations stated that they are not opposed to digitization, but that the approach being used will result in job losses due to the contract being awarded to a single company.



According to the operators, the contract was awarded to Keed Limited (KGL) without regard for the fact that it will result in the loss of millions of Ghanaian jobs.



The operators also stated that over two million writers are at risk of losing their jobs.



”Over 6,000 writers and thousands of employees in Los Angeles will also be affected. Not to mention the thousands of associated parties who will be out of work, such as drivers, checkpoint printing company workers, carpenters, and so on. It is interesting to note that NLA will ignore potential job losses and their economic impact in order to satisfy the selfish interests of a select few.”



In a system without government welfare (such as unemployment benefits, council flats, food stamps, child care, and so on), job losses will be extremely unbearable.



They are requesting the identity of the person behind the company and the contribution to the industry for which he or she has been informed of the contract.



The question remains, “Who are the true owners of the KGL?” and “What contribution have they made to the lotto industry and the Ghanaian economy?”



Some government officials are acting out of personal interest, to the detriment of hardworking Ghanaians and the economy as a whole.



"The NLA also treats the 15 registered private lotto companies unfairly. For the past two years, these companies have paid millions of cedis in exchange for the NLA’s promise to regulate lotto operations. The majority of these businesses have been in operation for more than twenty years and have contributed not only to the Ghanaian lotto industry but also to the economy.



Why give autonomous power to a company that is only two years old?



NLA requested that private lotto companies invest in POS terminals and software for integration.



NLA, for example. These infrastructures required to digitalize our operations cost us millions of dollars.



NLA will now outsource solely to one company for cedis,” the statement which was jointly signed by the two associations said.



"This government promises to provide jobs, but all they are doing is taking jobs from millions of Ghanaians to satisfy the selfish interest of a small group of people.



"We are so surprised at the director of NLA’s response to the activity of KGL digital operations and trying to overemphasize their contribution without recourse to the massive support from private lotto operators. It’s high time NLA management defines its role as a regulator rather than fraternizing with KGL digital operators. The NLA should be transparent with Ghanaians about which powers are behind KGL’s operations, can it be that the NLA has relinquished its powers to KGL? The public must be made aware if that’s the issue at hand since NLA belongs to the people of Ghana.”