NLA releases funds for outstanding lotto wins

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it has released funds for the payment of outstanding lotto wins across the country.



In a press release signed by the Management, the NLA assured the public of its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere for the game.



“On Monday December 13, 2021, NLA disbursed over GHC5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next weeks.



“The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development,” the Management assured in the release.



