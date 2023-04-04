NLA pledges to settle outstanding debt of GH¢15 million to winners

Business News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The regulator for lottery activities has given the assurance that it will pay its debt owed to lotto winners across the country.



According to Director of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku said it owes lottery winners about GH¢15 million in outstanding payments adding that the debt will be gradually be paid.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on April 3, 2023, the NLA boss however explained the debt was inherited amid other challenges that were impacting its operations and revenue.



“When the President posted me and my deputy to the NLA, we had some challenges. We met a rising debt of over GH¢15 million of unpaid wins upon assumption of office.



As of now, we have cleared a greater part of the debt, and we continue to make efforts together with my very competent management team to clear the outstanding debts”, he assured.



As part of efforts to stabilize the operations and boost the revenue of the NLA, Sammi Awuku said some measures have been put in place to sustain the lottery regulator.



He noted that the implementation of the Instant Pay short code which enables players to instantly redeem wins of up to GH¢1,200 after the draw.



This measure, he pointed out has thus far helped ease the burden of claiming wins.



MA