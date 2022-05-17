NLA licenses private lotto operators

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Lottery Authority, NLA has signed a contract with some 12 Private Lotto Operators (PLOs) who will now operate under the umbrella of the NLA. The contract, which is valid for one year, is from 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022.



PLOs who want to operate under the 5/90 Game under the National Lotto Act 2006 (Act 722) would pay an amount of GHS 1,500,000 while those who want to operate under the Veterans Administration (VAG) Act 2012 (Act 844) would pay an amount of GHS500,000.



Those who will operate both will pay an amount of GHS2,000,000.



Additionally, PLOs operating under Act 722 are required to pay an amount of GHS 100,000 in support of the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation while those operating under Act 844 will pay an amount of GHS50,000.



NLA will issue them ID Cards and Point of Sale Terminals to facilitate their work. Director-General of the NLA, Mr. Samuel Awuku who presented the contract to the lotto operators in the presence of the Board of Directors says the move is part of lined up programs to streamline the operations of lotto in Ghana.



"This is good news for us at NLA, at least it will help bring sanity into the lotto industry, we hope that as time goes on others will join and regularize their activities.



He added “Beginning next week, the NLA will enforce the provisions in Act 722 and Act 844. If you are operating illegally, you are not supposed to operate. The task force will be on the lookout and confiscate equipment and items and hand you over to the police,”.



Mr. Awuku has in recent times been credited for streamlining the lotto industry and clamping down on the activities of illegal lotto operators.



He added "Manufacturing, distributing, selling or retailing lotto products and services without authorization from the National Lottery Authority are unlawful under Act 722 and L.I. 1948 and the law will be enforced"



The Board Chairman of the National Lottery Authority and member of the Council of State, His Eminence, Torgbui Francis Nyonyo congratulated the Private Lotto Operators for receiving their licenses to operate legally. He asked them to abide by the dictates of the contract and assured them that the Board of Directors will look at ways to improve the benefits when their contract is due for renewal.



The List of operators under Act 722

Zacdow Company Limited

Glovita Lottery Limited

Zinbax Construction Limited

From Home Company Limited

Miwo Kakra Yebedi Nti y Limited

Accurate Giant Limited

Wulucky Ghana Limited

Sadaco Hope Lottery Ghana Limited



The List of operators under Act 844

Obiri Asare and Sons Limited

From Home Company Limited

Fortune Synergy Limited

Wulucky Ghana Limited