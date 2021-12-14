NLA disburses first tranche of arrears owed for unpaid lottery wins

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

GH¢5 million disbursed for unpaid lottery wins



Ghana’s lottery regulator, the National Lottery Authority has announced the disbursement of over GH¢5 million to all partner banks as arrears for unpaid lotto earnings.



According to a statement issued by Management of the Authority, the disbursement constitutes a first tranche payment with a view of clearing all outstanding arrears in the coming weeks.



“On Monday, December 13 2021, NLA disbursed over GH¢5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks,” the statement read.



The Authority said it remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development.



“NLA would like to thank its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the NLA which is headed by Sammy Awuku seeks to sanitize the lottery space with a number of strategic measures.



The Authority has thus far announced the completion of its licensing regime of all Operators of Private Lotto (OPL).



The move is expected to address unlicensed lottery operators and clamp down on illegal activities in the sector.