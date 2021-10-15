NLA announces licensing of Private Lotto Operators

Business News of Friday, 15 October 2021

LICENSING OF OPERATORS OF PRIVATE LOTTO FOR 2021/2022



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce the completion of the Pre-Qualification phase for licensing of all operators of private lotto (OPL) for the 2021/2022 licensing year.



Subsequently, all OPls who submitted their duly completed Pre-Qualification Forms to NLA are hereby requested to contact the Operations Office at the NLA Head Office, Fortune House First floor, Accra for Licensing Application Forms and Payment Terms.



The deadline for submission of duly completed Licensing Application Forms and for making payments is October 29, 2021. Licensing of OPLs for the 2021/2022 licensing year will commence on November 1, 2021.



NLA would like to encourage OPLs to take steps to regularize their operations.



Effective 1st November 2021, NLA, in collaboration with the security services, will clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry.