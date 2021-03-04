Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: NIMED Capital Ltd

NIMED Capital Ltd launches IPO for NIMED Lifetime Unit Trust

Abena Brigidi, CEO NIMED Capital Limited

NIMED Capital, a Ghanaian-owned fund management company has launched a new product that seeks to provide a platform for investors to preserve and grow their capital.



The NIMED Lifetime Unit Trust as the fund is called began its Initial Public Offering (IPO) that enables investors to invest in fixed-income securities with medium to long-term benefits by investing in the fund.



Speaking at the launch which was held virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2020, Abena Brigidi, the Chief Executive Officer of the company said “as we expect to rollout our first unit trust over the next few weeks, we are targeting an AUM of GH¢10 million to GH¢20 million in the first 2 years as we advise clients to take hold of their future by investing in the fund. Our focus will be on the fixed income market to generate good returns for the fund”.



She added “Today, I am happy that we are launching NIMED Lifetime Unit Trust, the investment support for a lifetime. If you are looking to pay for the cost of your child's education, build your primary home, purchase a vehicle, cater for the upkeep for your family, accumulate emergency funds, grow the surplus funds of your institution, then see NIMED as a strategic partner in achieving these goals".



Officials of the firm enlightened potential clients on the offers available and its corresponding benefits.



“The fund is initially offering a minimum of 1,500,000 Units at an initial cost of GHS 0.20 per Unit. The minimum investment purchase of Units under the IPO is set at 1,500 Units (GHS300) and thereafter in multiples of 250 Units (GHS50)”.



Justice Ayisi, the Board Secretary of NIMED Capital expressed belief that the IPO which commenced on Wednesday March 3, 2021 will be oversubscribed.



The IPO is available till 17:00 GMT on March 23, 2021 and has Fidelity Bank as Trustee.



Anita Bekoe, the Fund Administrator of NIMED Capital Limited assured the potential clients of the safety of their investment.



She said, "the fund will be managed with high ethical standards and be invested in asset classes including, Government of Ghana Bonds, Corporate bonds and fixed deposits."