NIC hits target of training 10,000 youth for insurance industry

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has achieved the training of 10,000 for the Insurance Industry as of January 17, 2022.



The training of the youth as Insurance Sales Agents was instituted by the NIC in 2019 with the view to building a more professional capacity and also creating employment for the youth.



This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori on the sideline of a training programme organized for some 70 National Service Personnel by the NIC in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service held in Kumasi.



Impressed with the turnout of the youth over the period as a way of creating employment for the youth, the Commissioner of Insurance indicated that the initiative which was implemented in 2019 had a target of 10,000 over a period of years.



He was excited about the fact that the youth have developed interest in pursuing insurance as a career which has huge potential.



Dr. Justice Ofori used the opportunity to commend the Ghana Insurance College (GIC) which facilitates the training across the country.



He called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to be able to chart a career path for themselves in an industry that has a lot of potential for personal and national development.



Speaking on the need for the collaboration between the NIC and the Police MTTD at the training launch in Kumasi, Dr. Ofori underscored the need for education on insurance and its relevance to individuals and the national economy.



“We realized that there is the need to demystify insurance and to do so, the first group of people we need to deal with are the Police and other para-military agencies. With the Police, though the law stipulates clearly that people should not drive without insurance on the streets, the NIC and/or the insurance companies cannot enforce it without the support of the police,” he said.



The Ghana Insurance College is Ghana’s premier insurance training institution established by the NIC, Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) and the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG).



The institution has since trained about 350 Chartered Insurers for Ghana’s Insurance Industry.