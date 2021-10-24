NIA suspends Ghana Card services at all 34 registration centres

Business News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: GNA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will suspend services at all 34 registration centres at the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Registrar General's Department, and the NIA Head Office.



The suspension will take effect from Monday, October 25, to Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



Registration services would, however, be available at the NIA Head Office on Saturday, October 23, from 0900 hours to 1500 hours.



A statement issued in Accra by the Client Service Unit, NIA, said the suspension of services had become necessary as the NIA prepared to deploy staff to its permanent offices nationwide.



It said in all, 16 regional offices, 275 NIA operational district offices and the Premium Registration Centre at its Head Office would be opened across the country, effective Wednesday,

November 3, 2021.



The arrangement was designed to enable the Authority to bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace.